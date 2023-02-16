'Pretty sure he can touch 160kph mark': Abdul Razzaq makes incredible prediction on 20-year-old PSL bowler

The Pakistan Super League began with dramatic opening games, as Multan Sultans faced a one-run defeat to Lahore Qalandars in the first match while Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi edged past Karachi Kings by two runs in the second. However, the match on Wednesday was largely one-sided in the PSL, with the Sultans cruising to a 9-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators at the Multan Cricket Ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a night to remember for 20-year-old Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah, who registered incredible figures of 5/12 in four overs. Moreover, it was his pace that caught everyone's attention during the match. Ihsanullah recorded the fastest spell in the history of the PSL with an average speed of 144.37, going past Haris Rauf's record of 144.16.

Also read: 'Wasim bhai ko gussa bahut jaldi aata hai...': Inzamam pokes fun at Akram after Shahid Afridi's hilarious 'PSL' question

In fact, Ihsanullah recorded a speed of over 150kph in his first over, where he took the wicket of Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Following his brilliant outing for Multan Sultans in the game, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq made a huge claim on Ihsanullah as he talked about his performance on Geo Super.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When New Zealand came here, we selected him for the Test team. I had seen him in the National T20 Cup and he impressed me. If we work on him and he works on his fitness, I'm sure he can touch the 160kph mark. We have to look after such bowlers, and that's the responsibility of PCB. We have to give chances to those who perform in the PSL,” Razzaq said.

Razzaq was the part of the interim selection committee that was headed by Shahid Afridi in the immediate aftermath of Ramiz Raja's sacking as PCB chairman in December last year.

Following Ihsanullah's fiery performance, Riley Rossouw racked up an unbeaten half century as Multan raced to its first win in the tournament by reaching 111-1 with more than six overs to spare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The South African led the run-chase off 42 balls by smashing nine fours and three sixes and captain Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 28. Shan Masood missed out when he was trapped leg before wicket by Sri Lankan Nuwan Thushara before Rossouw led the run-charge with his aggressive batting in an unbeaten century-stand with Rizwan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON