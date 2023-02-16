'Wasim bhai ko gussa bahut jaldi aata hai...': Inzamam pokes fun at Akram after Shahid Afridi's hilarious 'PSL' question

The opening couple of games at the Pakistan Super League saw dramatic finishes, with Lahore Qalandars beating Multan Sultans by one run in the first match, while Peshawar Zalmi edging past Karachi Kings by 2 runs in the second. The second match of the league was significant in that it was Babar Azam's first appearance against the Kings since leaving the franchise last year; additionally, Karachi Kings also had the likes of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, both of whom are currently out-of-favour with Pakistan side (Amir had retired from the international cricket in 2021 but hinted at a return to the fold after change in PCB administration last year).

Karachi Kings have a star-studded lineup but also have a legendary face in their dugout, with Wasim Akram being their bowling coach. Likewise, former Pakistan captain and batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq is the president of Peshawar Zalmi, and the latter had a rather hilarious remark on Akram after the match as he talked to Samaa TV to discuss the dramatic finish.

When Shahid Afridi – another former Pakistan captain who is currently a part of the channel's expert panel – asked Inzamam on how Akram looked quite tensed during the final moments of the game against Zalmi, Inzamam hilariously stated that the Pakistan bowling legend “gets angry very quickly.”

“"Wasim bhai ko gussa bohot jaldi aata hai. Aur jiss tarah ke alfaaz vo istemaal karte hain, aapko aur Misbah ko idea ho gaya hoga. (You all know Wasim bhai gets angry very quickly. And the words that he uses when he is angry… both you and Misbah know about it),” Inzamam said, invoking laughter from Afridi and Misbah, who was also in the studio.

“In pressure situations, such things are normal. And that's the beauty of this game. Lahore and Multan had also played a similarly close match. This is how players get to learn. They get to know how to face pressure situations, because this is what you get in international cricket as well. Selectors keep close eye on PSL because the level of pressure is similar. This is a big advantage,” Inzamam further said.

