'Pretty sure there will be no conflict with coach Ravi Shastri': Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's role at T20 World Cup

Former India captain MS Dhoni will be staying back in the UAE following the culmination of Indian Premier League 2021. Dhoni has been appointed as Team India's mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup by the BCCI and he will remain with India's camp for the duration of the tournament.

But the big question in everyone's mind is what will be Dhoni's role at T20 World Cup with Team India? The 2007 T20 World Cup-winning captain had retired from international cricket in August 2020.

This will be Dhoni's first stint with the Indian team since the 2019 World Cup, and fans are eager to see if he can help the team win another ICC trophy.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel about Dhoni's role and whether there is a possibility of conflict between Dhoni and India head coach Ravi Shastri.

“He will help India in picking the right XI. He will read the pitch conditions very well. Players who are down on confidence will look to MSD for inspiration and gain confidence. Dhoni knows how to keep the team united and he will ensure that India keeps it simple,” Chopra said.

“I am pretty sure there will be no conflict with coach Ravi Shastri. Both Dhoni and Shastri are strong characters and, if they work together, they can do wonders. They have a common goal,” he signed off.