3 players unlucky to miss out of India squad for Zimbabwe ODI series

India announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. Shikhar Dhawan will continue to lead the side while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be rested for the series. Deepak Chahar has made a comeback to the squad after a long injury layoff, while Washington Sundar has also made it to the squad. However, this was an opportunity to try out few new names in the squad and test the bench strength leading up to World Cup next year.

Here are three players who were unlucky to miss out from India’s squad for the Zimbabwe series:

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw could consider himself to be extremely unlucky. He had a decent IPL and looked good in Ranji Trophy as well. He has the experience to compliment Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order. In Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, India already have two opening options, but Shaw could have given the side the breezy starts – a template the side has adopted in the recent matches.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has only played in a couple of T20Is for India and has impressed in them both. The 50-overs format could have suited him and India could have done with the left-armers angle. Arshdeep has shown immense control with the new ball and is a potent option even at the backend of the innings. The composition of the Indian attack has all right-arm pacers and is slightly predictable. The selectors could have opted to give him rest considering the T20 World Cup slated to be held in Australia later this year.

#3 Umran Malik

The fast bowler did not have an entirely good start to his India career. In the 3 matches that he has played so far, he has conceded runs at an economy rate of 12.44. However, this series could have given him the chance to test out his skills in 50 overs. On slowish tracks in Zimbabwe, Umran could have been the X-factor for Shikhar Dhawan.

