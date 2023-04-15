Prithvi Shaw benched, England youngster to open with David Warner; DC's Dream11 Predictions vs RCB in IPL 2023

Bottom of the table Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 15 at the Chinnaswamy stadium and will hope to open their account for the season after four defeats in their four games so far.

IPL 2023: DC are expected to bench Prithvi Shaw.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

David Warner’s men are winless, firmly rooted to the bottom of the table and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. Nothing is going right for the David Warner-led side, the team's think-tank is struggling to stem the rot that has set in and have chopped and changed the line-up several times so far to find a solution. They lost to the Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant oversees DC's RCB clash preparation; star all-rounder set to return for crucial Chinnaswamy clash

On the back of fifties from skipper David Warner (51) and Axar Patel (54), the Capitals managed to score 172 at the end of their 20 overs. Defending it, the bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets and took the game to the last over but the Mumbai Indians managed to get home on the last ball. The Capitals need to fire in unison on Saturday if they are to grab their first win of the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warner and his deputy Axar Patel carried the team’s batting attack with all others failing miserably. Axar’s batting has been the only silver lining for DC this season.

Warner is second in the leading run-scorers list with 209 runs in four games but his strike rate of 114 is a concern. He has been struggling to score runs at rapid rate and has looked frustrated out on the field while batting. DC losing wickets in heaps has only made the Australian's task harder.

Prithvi Shaw's technical problems against top-quality pace attacks have come to the fore this season, though head coach Ricky Ponting still maintains that Shaw looks great in training and it’s just a matter of time before he gets back to form. Manish Pandey, who came in place of Sarfaraz Khan, has also failed to contribute. U-19 captain Yash Dhull lasted just four balls against MI on his debut. The team's poor bench-strength in terms of domestic talent means the coaching staff only has Ripal Patel as the other remaining option.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DC could bring in Phil Salt in the starting XI in place of Rovman Powel. The hard-hitting English batter is known for his attacking innings at the start and his explosive style might be exactly what DC needs to support Warner while he takes his time playing the anchor role.

Delhi's pacers have been taken to the cleaners, especially the domestic pacers, although Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman did well against MI albeit in a losing cause. But more will be expected of them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Spinners Axar and Kuldeep Yadav are also yet to churn out match-winning performances.

The bowling unit has had no answer for the onslaught from opposition batters and will need to come up with better plans if they are to be successful in the upcoming games. Any one of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Chetan Sakariya could be used as the domestic pace option in the starting line-up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have all been used as the Impact player so far in 2023, so it’s anyone’s guess who DC decides to use as the IP in the match against RCB.

Here's DC’s likely XI vs RCB:

Openers: David Warner (c), Phil Salt.

Middle Order: Abhishek Porel (wk), Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey.

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player

DC could go for Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar or Khaleel Ahmed as their Impact Player for the upcoming match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON