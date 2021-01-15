Prithvi Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter after his throw hits India opener on Day 1 of Brisbane Test

Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has been facing the wrath of the cricket fans on social media in the ongoing Test series Down Under. Last month, he was under the fire for his poor batting in the first Test match that India lost by 8 wickets in Adelaide. And now, he is again on the target of trolls, even when he isn’t in the playing XI for the Brisbane Test.

On Friday, Prithvi took the field at as a substitute fielder for injured Navdeep Saini who left suffered a groin injury and was taken for scans. There was a moment in the game when the former had almost injured vice-captain Rohit Sharma who was fielding at short mid-on.

The incident happened during the 53rd over when Marnus Labuschagne pushed a delivery from Washington Sundar towards midwicket. While the batter rushed to steal a quick single, Shaw picked up the ball and threw it towards the non-striker’s end.

He didn’t notice that Sharma was in the path of his throw who tried to block the ball in reflex and ended up stinging his finger.

While Prithvi’s throw left the commentators in splits, people on social media erupted with their views on the incident. Meanwhile, many Twitterati claimed that this is how the youngster is trying to make a comeback in the playing XI.

