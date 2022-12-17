'Prithvi Shaw is not even around': Jadeja warns Shubman Gill after maiden Test century

Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century on the third day of India's first match against Bangladesh. The innings extended India's dominance in the match apart from the fact that it made a strong case for Gill to be retained in the squad even when captain Rohit Sharma returns from the injury that kept him out of the ongoing first Test.

Gill scored 110 off 152 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes. He first put up a 70-run opening stand with KL Rahul and then put up a 113-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who himself later broke his three-year drought of tons. A number of former players hailed for the knock, among whom was former India batter Ajay Jadeja.

"A century in Test cricket is a very big moment. I don't even know how it feels. It is just a number but a very important one. I can only talk about myself and not about others. It is like passing an exam, this number has an effect like that. You can talk about the pressure or the wait for that, Shubman Gill needs to savor that moment. If you see Cheteshwar Pujara, who had scored 18 centuries, when he scored one after three years, it is a different celebration," said Jadeja on Sony Sports.

Jadeja also said that Gill should now continue on the patch of good form he finds himself in. Gill was India's second-highest run scorer in their series against New Zealand. "I hope his wagon will only move ahead from here because this guy has shown that he is not one of those who have gone back after scoring one. Prithvi Shaw is also his age group, he scored a century in his first Test but he is not even around at the moment. So just like that wagon has gone back, this wagon is steadily moving ahead," said Jadeja.

"Shubman Gill has the ability and the best thing I find about him is that we have only seen him moving forward since we have seen him. A player comes in whom you see a lot of talent but if you see two or four years later, he is still stuck there. He has added something whenever we have seen him."

