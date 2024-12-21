Prithvi Shaw lashes out on social media again with cryptic 'Friyay' post after MCA official's revelation

Prithvi Shaw has taken to Instagram again to express his feelings, although his latest post is far more cryptic than the previous one that made waves. Without specifying for whom the message was intended, Shaw says in the Instagram story that people have opinions without enough information. Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.(BCCI)

"If you don't understand it fully, don't speak on it. Too many people have full opinions, with half the facts (sic.)" he says in the story before stating, "Friyay". While he hasn't specified who it is that he is talking to, this post from Shaw is far more aggressive in tone than the last one, where he was lamenting the fact that he was dropped from the Mumbai List A squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy despite his stats in the format. Shaw's latest story comes in the wake of a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official stating that he has been dropped due to questions around his fitness and discipline.

"The fitness concern is there, but the performance is also not there currently. He needs to work on his fitness, discipline and performance. The main issue is the fitness. You see the matches. You get the image, right? Just by looking at his frame, the fitness issues are there for everyone to see," a source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told Hindustan Times.

Prithvi Shaw took a dig through Instagram.

Even seniors have started complaining about his attitude

Shaw recently endured an underwhelming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Although his team, Mumbai, won the title by defeating Madhya Pradesh in the final on Sunday, in nine innings, Shaw did not even manage more than 200 runs. His average was below 25, and he often perished while facing the new ball.

There were more voices coming out of the MCA that spoke of Mumbai having to field with 10 players in the tournament due to Shaw's poor reactions. "In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw. The ball would pass near him and he would barely be able to get to it," an MCA source was quoted as saying by PTI.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw missed training sessions regularly after showing up at the team hotel at "six in the morning" being out for most of the night.

"Even the seniors in the team have started complaining about his attitude now. You would be wrong to think such posts on social media would have any impact on the Mumbai selectors and the MCA," concluded the source, also indicating how the team wouldn’t have been impressed by Shaw’s earlier outburst on Instagram.