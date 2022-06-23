'I think after 5 years, I could make eye contact with him': Prithvi Shaw on reunion with former India wicketkeeper

India youngster Prithvi Shaw led his state side Mumbai to the final of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy, where it takes on Madhya Pradesh for the coveted title. The MP side is coached by Chandrakant Pandit, who, incidentally, was also the coach of Mumbai when Shaw entered the side. Pandit, a wicketkeeper-batter during his playing days, represented India in five Tests and 36 ODIs between 1986-1992.

The Ranji Trophy final began on Wednesday with Mumbai's Shaw winning the toss and opting to bat. Before the final, the youngster spoke in detail about his reunion with Pandit, stating that he could now “make an eye contact” with him.

"I think after five years, I could make an eye contact with Chandu sir," Shaw told PTI as he chuckled.

"It wasn't like this in 2016 or 17. Everyone knows Chandu sir is a tough man and it is good to meet sir after a long time.

“I think he has done well for MP as they have reached the finals after so many years. We just spoke for a couple of minutes and may be we are both getting into the zone of finals and didn't want to talk much.”

Mumbai are currently being coached by domestic legend Amol Muzumdar and the side's captain termed his guidance as a "privilege".

"Everyone knows Amol sir has played a lot of domestic cricket and scored a lot of runs and he has all the experience and we are very lucky to have him," he said.

“Its good to have Amol sir in the dressing room, sharing all his experiences. It's a privilege. On and off the field he is very calm and we all enjoy his company, and what he has done for Mumbai cricket is exceptional and I hope he is really happy about how we players have responded.”

At the end of Day 1, Mumbai reached 248/5 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (78) top-scoring for the side so far. Jaiswal and Shaw (47) had forged a strong 87-run opening stand, but the side lost quick wickets following the partnership.

