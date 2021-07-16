Prithvi Shaw opens up about his bond with Shikhar Dhawan ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series

India openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have shared a great camaraderie over the years, having played for Delhi Capitals for the past three seasons in the Indian Premier League. While IPL 2020 in the UAE was not the best of showings for Shaw, he and Dhawan set the stage on fire in IPL 2021, and the two openers delivered consistent performances for DC.

It was one of the reasons why DC were sitting on top of the IPL 2021 points table when the tournament was postponed till September due to rising Covid-19 cases inside the tournament's bio-bubble. Now, both Shaw and Dhawan are part of the Indian team that is set to play the Iimited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

While the challenge for Shaw in the series would be to cement his position in the team as an opener, Dhawan, who will be leading the troops in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence, will also have his own challenges in front of him.

But before the showdown begins, Shaw, in a recent interaction on the Star Sports show "Follow the Blues", opened up on the relation he shares with the left-hander.

"I and Shikhi bhai are opening for the Delhi Capitals, we were good friends before that as well, but after that our bonding has become better because off the field also we spent quite a lot of time with each other, whether it was dinner or chilling in his room," Shaw said.

"We used to talk a lot and because of that, that bond was seen on the wicket as well. We used to speak a lot about cricket there as well, off the field or in between overs. It is enjoyable to bat alongside him," he further revealed.

India vs Sri Lanka series will begin from July 18th. The two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is.