'Don't trust their words': Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message on social media after South Africa series snub

The BCCI announced the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa on Sunday. Two new names - Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar - were drafted in the list of 16 players announced for the 50-over matches, which starts from Thursday. Apart from the duo, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and star batter Rahul Tripathi were also part of the mix.

However, Prtihvi Shaw failed to make the cut, and hours after the squad announcement, the opener batter posted a cryptic message on social media. “Don't trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless,” the Mumbai batter wrote on his Instagram story.

While Shaw didn't take any names, the message does reflect his disappointment of not being part of the management plans.

The fans were equally vocal while reacting to Shaw's omission and many demanded an explanation over the decision. Here are a few reactions:

Prithvi Shaw ke team management ke sath kuch serious issues hai, confirmed by this squad. https://t.co/CHeRIXIm6F — Ganesh (@ganeshs272) October 2, 2022

If Prithvi Shaw is getting ignored cuz of fitness, on disciplinary grounds or any other valid reason then I have no issue but please care to explain what is the reason behind his non-selection after performing so well in List A, we deserve explanation.#TeamIndia #INDvSA #INDvsSA — Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) October 2, 2022

Shaw last featured in an ODI encounter back in 2021, when a second string unit had travelled to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series while the senior pro were engaged in red-ball action in England. The star batter also managed to accumulate 94 runs in the two ODIs he played against New Zealand A last month.

India’s ODI squad vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

