Prithvi Shaw pulls covers with groundsmen during rain intervention in Ranji Trophy final, sets Twitter on fire

Rain briefly interrupted play on Day 4 in the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore when MP were looking to extend their first innings lead over the 41-time champions. Saransh Jain was sharing the crease with Anubhav Agarwal when the skies opened forcing to players to go off. The groundsmen at the Chinnaswamy had to rush to cover the pitch.

An interesting thig happened when the groundstaff were pulling the covers to protect the pitch. Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw laid a hand in pulling the covers much to the delight of the crowd.

Shaw, who fell for 47 in the first innings, had spent the best part of two days in the field at this point in time, leading his troops. However, he did not let this stop him from lending a helping hand to the grounds crew and pulling the covers over the playing surface.

When play resumed afrer the rain delay, Mumbai got the last 3 Madhya Pradesh wickets cheaply and finally managed to bowl them out for 536 conceding a lead of 162 runs.

In their second innings, Mumbai, to no one's surprise, came out all guns blazing with captain Shaw leading the way. They decide to open with wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The move almost turned out to be masterstroke as Tamore scored a brisk 25 before being dismissed Kumar Kartikeya.

Shaw hit three fours and two sixes for his 44 off 52 balls. Mumbai reached 113 for 2 in their second innings when bad light forced an early stumps. The 41-time champions were still trailing MP by 49 runs with only a day's play remaining.

