Prithvi Shaw to be snubbed again: Here's DC's likely XI vs SRH in IPL 2023

Bottom-of-the-table Delhi Capitals (DC) take on second-from-bottom Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and will hope to get their third consecutive win and no longer remain the bottom-placed side.

Delhi Capitals' David Warner and Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw celebrate a four runs during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals' and Kolkata Knight Riders, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

David Warner’s men are on the up and are slowly building momentum. They have made a lot of changes to their playing eleven this season and are finally starting to play with a settled team. Batting is still a big weakness for DC but their bowlers have improved in the last couple of games and ensured victory for them. Less than a week ago DC and SRH locked horns in Hyderabad and DC came out on top. Warner would be desperate to do the double on his former team and ensure his current team move up the table with a victory.

So far this season DC have lost to LSG, GT, RR, MI and RCB. They finally got their first win of the season against KKR in their last home game after five consecutive losses. Last time out, Delhi Capitals made it two wins in a row as they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A collective and disciplined bowling effort helped Delhi Capitals defend 144 as they applied pressure, scalped regular wickets and held their nerve to take the three points away from the home team.

Impact Player Mukesh Kumar bowled a fantastic final over to defend 13 runs after a late surge provided by Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar had threatened to take the match away from DC.

Batting is still a worry for the side from the capital. DC have lost wickets in clumps in all of their games so far and their middle-order has seemed extremely fragile and vulnerable all season.

Warner is one of the leading run-scorers this season with 306 runs with four half-centuries but his strike rate of 119 is a concern. He has been struggling to score runs at a rapid rate and the team losing wickets in heaps around him has not helped his cause.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prithvi Shaw has had a woeful season so far. The coaching staff have time and again backed and defended him but he has only scored 47 runs so far this season. Sarfaraz has once again failed to deliver on his promising domestic form and is running out of time to realise his potential. Mitch Marsh has been very underwhelming this season, while Phil Salt has also failed ever since replacing Shaw in the team.

Axar Patel and Manish Pandey have scored 182 and 131 runs so far this season respectively. They are the only other batsmen to have contributed to the team's batting efforts other than skipper Warner.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have recently started to pick up wickets regularly and it has enabled the DC bowling unit to take their team over the line. They now have thirteen wickets between them this season at an economy of seven. Anrich Nortje has scalped six wickets, while Mukesh and Ishant Sharma have also chipped in with important wickets. Ishant Sharma has got a run in the team as Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya were all extremely expensive in the games they had played this season, Sharma on the other hand has been very economical ever since coming into the side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Openers: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk)

Middle Order: Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitch Marsh

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Yash Dhull, Prithvi Shaw, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed are all Impact player options for DC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON