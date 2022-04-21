‘He’ll hit 3 consecutive fours to reach 48, then try to hit a six to get to 54': Manjrekar on 'fearless' Prithvi Shaw

With 217 runs in 6 matches, Prithvi Shaw is Delhi Capitals' highest run-getter in IPL 2022 so far. His ability to hit boundaries at will in the powerplay overs has been one of the striking features of his batting always but this year, it appears that Shaw has taken it to another level. The dashing right-hander has so far hit 29 fours and is second in the list of boundary-hitters in IPL 2022 only behind Jos Buttler. Reacting to Shaw's 'fearless' batting at the top of the order, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said the right-hander would hit a hat-trick fours and even then try to hit the next ball for a six if he is on 48.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When it comes to IPL cricket, he (Prithvi Shaw) is absolutely precious. If I was on the auction table, I'd go hard for him because he doesn't worry about getting out. He's fearless and selfless. He'll hit three consecutive fours, get to 48 and then try to hit the next one for a six to get to 54. These are priceless players with the kind of damage they do at the top," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo after the DC vs PBKS match which the former won comfortably by 9 wickets.

Also Read | Kapil Dev passes verdict on Umran Malik's meteoric rise in IPL 2022

While chasing 116 for victory, Shaw once again gave a blazing start to the DC innings smashing 41 off 20 balls with 7 fours and a six.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Prithvi Shaw's chances of breaking into the Indian T20 side, Manjrekar said he has to improve his fitness levels and work ethic.

"There's tremendous competition for the top-order to get into the Indian T20 team. There are many... Ishan Kishan is one of the guys that is a competitor. In IPL, Shaw is wonderful. But if he has to break into the big league then all other factors come into play. Because the selectors will sit to judge four young top-order batters and say 'what about him in the field?' Then the stories about his fitness and ethics will come into discussion," Manjrekar added.