Kyle Jamieson lambasted for giving send-off to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Not a pretty sight’

Receiving a yorker, on off, Sooryavanshi tried to dig it out, but ended up getting to it late, and toe-ended it onto the back pad before it hit the stumps behind. Jamieson was pumped up and gave Sooryavanshi a send-off as he departed for four off two balls.

Priyank Panchal was taken aback by Kyle Jamieson's fiery send-off for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Friday. But the former India cricketer also felt that Jamieson's reaction stemmed from his fear for the RR opener. Jamieson dismissed Sooryavanshi in the fifth delivery of the second over, removing him for four off two balls. He did hit a four in his knock, but it was overall a disappointing outing by his usual standards.

RR had a poor start in the first innings as Mitchell Starc removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third delivery of the first over. Starc sent a full toss, around the batter's midriff. Jaiswal swung at it and ended up spooning the higher part of the bat and Starc caught it on the followthrough.

Speaking before the toss, Jamieson was asked about how he needs to change his methods, both with the bat and with the ball, for IPL 2026. He said, “Yeah, certainly a lot. I think it's been a tournament, for the batters, not really for our bowlers. So it seems like, I guess, the generic sort of hard length is the one that goes the furthest. So you kind of just trying to play a little bit of cat and mouse while still sticking to your strengths. But it's not easy for the bowlers.”

Meanwhile, the match saw Riyan Parag initiallty win the toss. After winning the toss, he said, “We're going to bat first. I think it's not the usual Jaipur wicket. It's a bit dry; we noticed that yesterday and the pitch played a little faster on the other day. So hopefully it gets a little slow in the back end, so that's why we're batting first. (On the win against Punjab Kings) I think the middle order and lower order finishing it like the way they did and the openers as usual starting really brilliantly. But as a collective team effort, chasing down 220 always helps. Everyone's stepping up. That has been the motto, like, as I was saying, we haven't been playing proper and complete cricket for 40 overs. Hopefully we can narrow it down as the tournament reaches the business end. Another show today and we can rest for a few days. Bishnoi comes back in and Shubham is into the main team.”