Priyansh Arya's century goes in vain as East Delhi Riders pull off record chase against Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 06:51 pm IST

East Delhi Riders pulled off a historic chase to register a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

It was raining runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as East Delhi Riders pulled off a historic chase to register a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. Chasing a towering target of 232, the Riders reached the finish line with four balls to spare, pulling off the highest successful chase in DPL history.

Priyansh Arya's century went in vain in DPL 2025.
Priyansh Arya's century went in vain in DPL 2025.

Earlier in the day, Outer Delhi Warriors made a statement with the bat, riding on a sensational century from opener Priyansh Arya, who smashed 111 off 56 balls.

His innings, laced with seven fours and nine sixes, provided the perfect platform for a massive total. He was well supported by Karan Garg, who chipped in with a fluent 43 off 24 balls, helping their side post a daunting 231/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, East Delhi Riders had a shaky start and were reduced to 51/3, but the match turned on its head when Arpit Rana and captain Anuj Rawat came together. The duo stitched a remarkable 130-run stand for the fourth wicket, keeping the chase alive with aggressive strokeplay and composure under pressure.

Arpit Rana played a vital knock, scoring 79 off 45 balls with 8 boundaries and 4 sixes, while skipper Anuj Rawat led from the front with a blazing 84 off just 35 deliveries, hammering 2 fours and 9 sixes to put the finishing touches on a remarkable win.

