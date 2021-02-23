PSL: Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each
West Indian Chris Gayle and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, two of the biggest overseas stars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, have left for home due to international commitments after appearing in just two matches each in the competition.
Rashid Khan, whose team Lahore Qalandars has won both the matches, has been called up to play against Zimbabwe.
Gayle, whose team Quetta Gladiators has lost both their first two games, is due to play against Sri Lanka at home.
“It was a great experience playing in the PSL for the first time and hopefully I can be back next year,” Rashid said.
Rashid, who is very much in demand in leagues around the world including the IPL, impressed everyone with his leg spin bowling and all-round abilities in both the matches in Karachi.
Gayle, who hit a quickfire 68 on Monday at the National Stadium, said he felt sad having to leave the PSL so soon.
“It's sad that I have to leave PSL because I wanted to play the full season. I wanted to come here and dominate the PSL. I wanted to give the fans something to cheer about,” he said after the match.
“For me just to be playing cricket during a worldwide pandemic is very emotional and I am just happy that I can bring smiles and joy to some people with my cricket in these tough times,” said Gayle, who is the only player to smash more than a thousand sixes in T20 cricket.
Gayle also said it was good to be back in Pakistan after 15 years as he last toured the country with the West Indies team in 2006.
He said it was good to score some runs before the Sri Lanka series and added that he wanted to bat deep down but was satisfied with the way he handled the bowlers.
Quetta Gladiators have signed South Africa's Faf du Plessis as Gayle's replacement and he has reached Karachi to complete a quarantine period.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner
- India vs England: He is currently at par with MS Dhoni with 21 Test wins on home soil. Motera could be the place where he gets ahead of his predecessor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root reveals how England planning to ‘get Rishabh Pant out’ in 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes
- India vs England: While the track is expected to be spin friendly, but the vagaries of the pink cherry means India might have to go in with an extra seam bowling option.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow to host India-South Africa women’s ODIs and T20Is in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSL: Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi 'doing fine' after bypass surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista stars in Uttarakhand's second win in Plate group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iyer’s ton helps Mumbai beat Maharashtra by 6 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox