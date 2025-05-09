PSL shifted to UAE as alarmed PCB makes last-minute call amid escalating tensions with India, foreign player concerns

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been relocated to the United Arab Emirates following heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, with foreign players reportedly concerned about continuing to play in the country. The decision, according to PTI, was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, and will see the remaining eight matches of the tournament staged in the UAE instead of Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore. Islamabad United' s Shadab Khan(R) celebrates the wicket of Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) (AFP)

The PCB confirmed the relocation in a statement released early Friday, citing growing concerns among overseas players and the need to prioritise their safety. Once logistical arrangements are finalised, the final schedule, including revised dates and venues, will be announced in the coming days.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks, alleged that India had targeted Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in its strike, calling the act “irresponsible” and claiming it was an attempt to disrupt the ongoing PSL.

The Indian defence ministry, however, has clarified that its operation was limited to targeting Pakistani military assets – specifically air defence systems – in response to Pakistan’s attempt to hit 15 sites across northern and western India on Wednesday night.

"In view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE," Naqvi said.

Decision taken after reports of foreign players wanting to go back

He added that the board’s priority was to address the concerns of both domestic and international players amid the volatile security situation. "As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL," Naqvi stated.

The fallout from the escalating conflict has already affected the league. A scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, set to take place in Rawalpindi on Thursday, was called off.

British media reports have suggested that some English players involved in the league were considering exiting the tournament due to security fears; a factor likely influencing the PCB’s swift relocation decision.