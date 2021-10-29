PTV bans Shoaib Akhtar and host Nauman Niaz for on-air spat till pending enquiry, former Pakistan pacer slams channel

The controversial turn of events between former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, PTV - a Pakistan news channel - and its host Nauman Niaz turned a new chapter on Thursday night. Akhtar slammed the TV channel for taking him and Niaz off-air till the enquiry of their on-air spat is completed. The Rawalpindi Express termed the channel's decision as ‘hilarious’ and said he had ‘resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Well that's hilarious. I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world. Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me?" Akhtar replied after PTV said he and Niaz ‘won’t be allowed' to be a part of any of the channel's programme till the enquiry is completed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akhtar and Niaz had a fall out on-air during PTV's special broadcast ‘Game On Hai’ after Pakistan's victory over New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021.

The problem began apparently when Akhtar was asked by Niaz - the host of the show - whether Pakistan made a mess of the chase against New Zealand. Akhtar did not agree and ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf instead.

WATCH VIDEO | Shoaib Akhtar takes mic off, walks out of TV show after host calls him ‘rude’ on-air, issues statement on Twitter

"This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf," Akhtar said as he pointed towards the former Test pacer as Noman tried to interrupt him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Niaz, clearly annoyed and irritated, told Akhtar that he had been misbehaving with him and ended up asking the former pacer to leave the show.

"You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air." the host said.

Taken aback by Niaz's words, Akhtar tried to respond as quickly as possible but Niaz turned towards other guests and then eventually went on a commercial break.

After the break when the transmission resumed, there was more drama when Akhtar said he would like to close the unpleasant incident but demanded an apology from the host, who did not not budge and started discussing the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few minutes later Akhtar turned to his fellow experts on the show and after apologising to them announced he was resigning from PTV sports.