Pujara lays bare challenges for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as they remain ODIs exclusive: ‘Can talk from my experience…’

Cheteshwar Pujara reflected on the challenges awaiting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who now represent India exclusively in ODIs, stressing that staying in rhythm and maintaining consistency becomes crucial when a player focuses on a single format. Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over the duo’s participation in domestic cricket, as both have once again been rested, missing out on selection for India A’s upcoming three-match 50-over series against South Africa A. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate after winning the 3rd ODI match against Australia.(REUTERS)

Following months of debate after their retirement from Tests and T20Is, Kohli and Rohit returned to international action in the ODI series against Australia, which India lost 1-2.

Pujara emphasised the importance of staying connected to the game, noting that prolonged or frequent breaks can hinder players' ability to maintain their rhythm and form.

"For both of them, I think each and every series will be very important because when you are just playing one format. It is important for a player to be in touch with the game and they will be playing after a bit of a break which makes it a little more challenging," said Pujara during a Media Day ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

Drawing from his own experience of focusing on a single format, the veteran batter explained how returning to international cricket after a long gap can affect a player’s rhythm, though he admitted it’s relatively easier to adapt in white-ball cricket.

"Having that experience of playing just one format, I can talk from my experience that when you play international cricket after a long time, you are trying to find the rhythm. When it comes to white ball cricket, it's slightly easier," Pujara added.

“Hopeful that Kohli, Rohit will carry on playing till their 2027 World Cup”

Rohit showed his class recently on the Australia tour, where he was named Player of the Series for scoring a fifty and a century in the last two matches. While Kohli, after bagging a couple of ducks, smashed a brilliant half-century in the final ODI to regain his rhythm. They are expected to return to action in ODI series against South Africa again.

Pujara also praised Kohli and Rohit’s dedication to fitness and form despite their age, noting that their hard work continues to pay off. He expressed optimism that the experienced pair will remain key figures for India through to the 2027 World Cup.

"But at the same time, because of the age they have to work hard and which they have been, they have seen the results recently that they have scored runs. And we are hopeful that they will carry on playing till their 2027 World Cup," the former Test specialist said.