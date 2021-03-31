'Hopefully this is the year': Dawid Malan optimistic about PBKS' chances in IPL 2021

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, England batsman Dawid Malan believes 2021 might be the Punjab Kings finally lift the IPL trophy.

Last month, the Punjab-based side rechristened themselves to Punjab Kings and world No.1 T20I batsman Malan has vowed to take his side all the way to the title in a video that was recently put on on team's official Twitter handle.

"Message for all the fans and whoever watches the game, we are grateful to your support and hopefully this year is the year that the luck changes for us and we can put in some good match-winning performances, make the playoffs and hopefully win that trophy in the end," Malan said in the video.

Malan, who was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹1.5 crore in the 2021 IPL auction, will make his IPL debut

"Great to be part of the team. Great to get to meet some of the guys and see how they do their work. They made me feel extremely comfortable, extremely welcome which is you know a massive hurdle in joining a new team.

"Especially when you are playing in your first IPL. So I can't thank the guys enough, it feels really good to be here, good to watch the boys go about their work and get stuck in," he added.

Malan comes into the tournament with a lot of expectations on his shoulders. Currently the world's best batsman, the 33-year-old has scored 1003 runs in 24 T20Is he has played so far at an astonishing average of 50.15. His strike-rate is 144.31.

In all T20s, Malan has registered over 6000 runs in 228 matches. He is often criticized for getting off the blocks slowly but once he takes a liking to the bowlers, he is as dangerous as anyone.

Punjab Kings kick off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)