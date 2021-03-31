If you’ve someone like him, you can’t feel down for a long time’: Shami names ‘the best guy around’ in Team India

Pacer Mohammed Shami will be back on the field for Punjab Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins from April 9 in Chennai. The Indian pacer has recovered from a wrist injury which he sustained in the Test series Down Under which kept him away from the action in the home series against England.

Shami has joined the Punjab Kings squad as the franchise will begin its season on April 12 against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Ahead of the tournament, Shami spoke about Indian youngsters who played a crucial role in India’s historic win in Australia.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Shami said the success of the current group boils down to the joy they share in each other's success. Giving his own example, the pacer said he was helped massively by Ishant Sharma when he made his debut and that taught him to share his wisdom with the youngsters coming into the side.

“What do I say about him. He is the best guy around. Doesn't give you the feeling that he has played double of what you have played. When I had come in, he had already played about 50 games. Since day one he never behaved like a senior. He likes mingling and laughing around. His behaviour has taught me to how to treat a youngster,” Shami said.

“When a youngster joins, it is imperative that an established player talks to him about everything under the sun, it lifts his confidence. If you have someone like Ishant around, I don't think you can feel down for a long time,” he added.

Talking more about the bond they share, Shami added, “It is a game of confidence and how you can execute plans. We have different skills, Ishant, Jassi and I and we keep reminding each other of our respective skills and persist with them.”

“We are pushed by each other when we are tired. This fast-bowling group is just wonderful. The last four-five years with them have been really special. We have enjoyed each other's success and this is something you should learn from the Indian team. There are no talks behind the back,” he added.