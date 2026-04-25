Punjab Kings chase 265, set IPL record

New Delhi: For years, totals over 220 in T20 would intimidate teams chasing. But that aura is dissolving and the shift is not even subtle to gradual. As Punjab Kings showed in Saturday’s six-wicket win chasing a record 265 in 18.5 overs, it’s almost violent and fearsome. Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Saturday. (Ajay Aggarwal/ HT)

On way to making history on a scorching afternoon here, Punjab Kings reduced one of the greatest T20 innings to a footnote. KL Rahul became only the third player in IPL history after Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle to score over 150. But his unbeaten 152 (67 deliveries) and Nitish Rana’s 44-ball 91 that took Delhi Capitals to 264/2 proved inadequate. Punjab openers Priyansh Arya (43 off 17 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (76, off 26) scored over 100 in the power play before skipper Shreyas Iyer blended luck and pluck to hit 71 off 36 to notch up a comfortable win.

Rahul’s innings combined classical strokeplay with aggression. There was a time, he said, when T20 batting allowed space. “(The) T20 game was slightly different where I, as an opener, could take some time and then accelerate… But today’s demand is that the first six overs is the most important thing… To get as many runs as you can and put the bowling under pressure,” he told broadcasters after being awarded player of the match.

That evolution was visible. Rahul didn’t wait for the game to come to him. He went over the top in the powerplay, reached a 26-ball fifty, and never let up. Till recently, a total like that would have ended the contest. But IPL has entered a new era.

Powerplay importance

Punjab Kings overhauled the script from the get-go. They scored 83 in four overs and a colossal 116 in the powerplay. Prabhsimran and Priyansh stitched together a 126-run opening stand in 41 balls.

Calling it a fast start undersells it. It was a takeover. Yuzvendra Chahal, a very successful T20 bowler, framed it simply: “Whenever you chase a 220 or even a 200-plus, the way you bat in six overs, there’s a momentum. There’s no pressure in the middle overs. And today, in six overs, it was 118.”

That’s the game now. The chase isn’t built across 20 overs. It is dictated by the first six.

The broader numbers back it up. According to CricViz, scoring in the powerplay has surged to 10.06 runs per over in 2026 — the highest ever. Meanwhile, dot-ball percentage has dropped to 38.4, the lowest and boundary percentage has climbed to 26.58, also the highest.

Impact player effect

What’s hovering quietly over this transformation is the Impact Player rule. Introduced in 2023, it has got teams to be even more aggressive.

Several players in the last few years have spoken about how it empowers but also breaks games. Chahal iterated the point. “ 220-230 runs were usually made. 250-260 runs are hardly made. The impact player has definitely made a difference. ”

Batting line-ups are deeper, more flexible. A team chasing 260 doesn’t necessarily need to preserve wickets because the No. 7 or No. 8 is often a specialist hitter brought in for precisely this scenario.

Punjab Kings embodied that depth. Even as Delhi clawed back with wickets — Axar breaking the opening stand, Kuldeep Yadav striking twice — there was no visible retreat. The batting order didn’t thin out. It kept coming. And it kept coming hard. Even after the dismissal of the explosive Arya and Prabhsimran, Iyer and the rest batted with a certain assurance.

Since the impact player rule was introduced, scores in excess of 220 have been chased seven times. Thrice in 2026 alone, twice each in 2025 and 2024. It was only chased once before – in 2020.

Maximising boundaries

This isn’t just about batting approaches being more reliant on aggression and intent. It’s also about efficiency and learning what will maximise it. In 2025, the league recorded 364 sixes in the PowerPlay. In 2026, at just the halfway mark, the boundary percentage (26.58) has already climbed further during this phase. The middle overs, once a period of consolidation, are now an extension of the powerplay.

220-plus chases are becoming more frequent and they will continue to be. It was a tough day to be a bowler and it looks like it might remain that way with batting unlocking new levels. Delhi Capitals did almost everything right with the bat. Rahul played an innings to remember. Partnerships flourished. But it wasn’t enough because in IPL, no score is safe.