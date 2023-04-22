Punjab Kings hope for Shikhar Dhawan's return: PBKS Dream11 Prediction vs MI in IPL 2023

PBKS Dream11 Prediction vs MI in IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 on April 22 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team will want to get back to winning ways after the defeat to RCB in the last game.

PBKS have won three and lost three of their six matches in the ongoing IPL season. The Trevor Bayliss-coached outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their opening two matches before suffering two losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in subsequent games. Then PBKS defeated LSG in a hard-fought encounter by two wickets in Lucknow. But last time out, they lost to RCB in Mohali.

The PBKS bowlers did a good job to restrict RCB to 174/4 after an opening partnership of 137 between Kohli and du Plessis, but the PBKS batters wilted under the pressure from the RCB bowlers and were reduced to 106/7, eventually being bowled out for 150, losing the game by 24 runs.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan has led from the front this season. He is the team’s current top run-getter this season with 233 runs in four games at a strike rate of 146. He has missed the last couple of games with injury and is a doubt for the game against MI as well. The team’s reliance on Dhawan showed more than ever in the loss to RCB as the batting unit looked weak and devoid of ideas without their talismanic captain.

Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma have both made important contributions for the team so far but the PBKS hierarchy will hope that other batters step up and make themselves count in the upcoming games.

Liam Livingston made his long awaited return from injury against RCB. The franchise will hope that he can get back to his best sooner rather than later and he alongside Matt Short can impact the games with both bat and ball.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Sikandar Raza are also two options worth considering should a rejig of the batting unit is needed. Arshdeep Singh has picked up nine wickets at an economy of eight, while Nathan Ellis has chipped in with six this season. Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar have also chipped in with nine wickets between them.

Sam Curran has had an underwhelming season with the bat so far, scoring just 87 runs in the six games so far, he has endured a better time with the ball, picking up five wickets at an economy of eight. He would be expected to lead the team again in the absence of Dhawan against RCB.

Nathan Ellis and Rabada have both shared duties of the second overseas seamer so far, Ellis played in the last game so Rabada might come back in for the next one. Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee and Gurnoor Brar could all be options for the Impact player role.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c)/Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh.

Top and Middle Order: Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk).

All-Rounders: Matt Short, Sam Curran, Liam Livingston.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

