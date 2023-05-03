Punjab Kings hope Shikhar Dhawan strikes form, look to do the double on MI: PBKS’s likely XI vs MI in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on May 3. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team picked up a morale-boosting win against CSK in their last game and will look to win once more against MI after defeating them at the Wankhede in the last game between the sides.

Dhawan has scored 1 and 28 since returning from injury(PTI)

PBKS have won five and lost four of their nine matches in the ongoing IPL season and are currently sixth on the points table. The Trevor Bayliss-coached outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their opening two matches before suffering two losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in subsequent games. Then PBKS defeated LSG in a hard-fought encounter by two wickets in Lucknow. PBKS then lost to RCB in Mohali but bounced back strongly to defeat MI at the Wankhede. PBKS then suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of LSG. Last time out, Punjab Kings got back to winning ways as they beat Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A collective batting performance with explosive cameos from Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 24), Liam Livingstone (40 off 24), Sam Curran (29 off 20), Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10) saw Sikandar Raza (13 off 7) hold his nerve to chase down 9 in the last over to win a thrilling match by four wickets.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan has scored 262 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 148 so far this season. The team is heavily reliant on the skipper as even after missing a few games with injury he is still the top run-getter for the side by a margin. PBKS will want their talismanic captain to regain his pre-injury form as soon as possible to help them move up the table.

Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma have scored 210 and 190 runs so far respectively. Sam Curran has chipped in with 192 runs having scored one half-century so far this season. Atharva Taide scored his maiden half-century in the IPL against LSG and looks like a good prospect for the future.

Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingston have also played some important knocks for the team.

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 15 wickets this season, while Nathan Ellis has chipped in with seven wickets so far. Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar have also chipped in with 12 wickets between them. Sam Curran has also picked up 7 wickets so far.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide

Top and middle order: Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk)

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Liam Livingston

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada

Impact Player: Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Bhatia, Prabhsimran Singh and Gurnoor Brar could all be options for the Impact player role.

