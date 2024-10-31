New Delhi [India], : The Punjab Kings announced their player retentions on Thursday ahead of the IPL Mega Auction. The Kings have retained Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. Punjab Kings retain Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh ahead of IPL mega auction

Speaking on the matter, head coach Ricky Ponting commented, "Prabhsimran is someone we've invested in with great expectations. Shashank's skill set is highly sought after, and following his standout performances, he was impossible to overlook. We aim to bring back some of our other players at the auction," according to PBKS' press release.

Shashank, who scored 354 runs in 14 matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, batted at a strike rate of 164.65. Expressing his gratitude, he said, "I am grateful to the team for placing their trust in me again. I look forward to working with Coach Ponting and continuing to contribute to the team's success."

Reflecting on his seventh season with PBKS, Prabhsimran added, "I have always aspired to play for Punjab Kings and repay their faith in me. With the legendary Ricky Ponting at the helm, I hope to grow as a player and help the team in the quest for glory."

PBKS posted on their X handle:

"This Diwali, we're doubling the fireworks! Prabhsimran and Shashank are back to light up the next season with their explosive talent!"

https://x.com/PunjabKingsIPL/status/1851958258648387872

Punjab Kings recently appointed Ricky Ponting as head coach. Ponting, who admitted he was in discussions with other franchises, said it was "Project Punjab" that ultimately drew him in.

The former Australian skipper will take charge from the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League onwards.

Ponting disclosed he was approached by several teams but saw the constant changes in coaching as a challenge worth tackling.

Ponting is the third head coach in four seasons for Punjab Kings, who finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season. The team has not reached the playoffs since 2014, when they finished as runners-up.

After retiring from the IPL as a player, Ponting became head coach of the Delhi Capitals in 2018, leading them to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021, including their maiden final in 2020.

Following his tenure with the Delhi Capitals, which ended in July 2024, Ponting led the Washington Freedom to a title-winning campaign in Major League Cricket .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.