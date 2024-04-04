 Purple Cap IPL 2024: Khaleel Ahmed maintains fifth position after DC's massive loss to KKR | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Khaleel Ahmed maintains fifth position after DC's massive loss to KKR

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2024 08:29 AM IST

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Khaleel Ahmed remained in fifth position despite DC's huge defeat to KKR in Vizag on Wednesday.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' pacer Khaleel Ahmed maintained his top-five position in the Purple Cap race, despite his side's heavy defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, in Vizag. Khaleel struck in the 18th over of the first innings, removing KKR captain Shreyas Iyer for 18 off 11 balls. He sent a short ball, outside off, which Iyer ended up top-edging in front of mid-off for a catch.

Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed is fifth in the Purple Cap race.(AP)
Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed is fifth in the Purple Cap race.(AP)

In the Purple Cap race, Mustafizur Rahman is on top with seven wickets in three games, and is closely followed by Mayank Yadav (six wickets) in second position. Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is third with six wickets, GT pacer Mohit Sharma (6) is fourth and Khaleel (6) is fifth.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan asks Rishabh Pant to be seated but DC captain's gesture for KKR owner warms hearts

Despite his wicket, DC and Khaleel were in poor form with the ball in the first innings. Speaking after the match, DC skipper Rishabh Pant said, "We were just all over the place (with the ball), we could have done better, and it is one of those days I feel. As a batting unit, we talked about going hard (after the target) and that's how we approach these games because it is better to be all-out trying to go for the total than not chase it down."

Purple Cap legacy

The Purple Cap in IPL is probably considered bigger than the Orange Cap by many fans. It is harder for the bowlers to compete against batters in a format, where pitches favour the latter. In the tournament's history, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only cricketer to win the award back-to-back. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel and Dwayne Bravo shared the record for most wickets in a single IPL edition. The India bowler did it in 2021 and Bravo achieved it in 2013.

Meanwhile, the inaugural season's Purple Cap was won by Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir, with 22 wickets. Meanwhile, next season the tournament was shifted to South Africa and RP Singh bettered Tanvir's tally with 23 wickets. Pragyan Ojha was the second Indian to grab the Purple Cap, achieving it in 2010 with 21 dismissals. Lasith Malinga stole the show in 2011 with 28 wickets, followed by South African Morne Morkel (25) in 2012. India's Mohit Sharma claimed it in 2014 with 23 wickets, and Bravo once again got it in 2015.

