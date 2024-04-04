Shah Rukh Khan asks Rishabh Pant to be seated but DC captain's gesture for KKR owner warms hearts

Known for his wholesome moments on television, Shah Rukh Khan once again won hearts with his Bollywood-like gesture towards Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday. After KKR's massive win, the 58-year-old actor was on the field in Vizag to meet and greet players. The highlight of his post-match formalities was his interaction with the wicketkeeper-batter. Shah Rukh Khan won hearts with his interaction with Rishabh Pant.

The India star stood up to greet the Bollywood superstar, who urged him to remain seated. Despite that, Pant still stood up and they hugged each other, also exchanging some words. The moment went viral on social media as fans hailed the actor for his behaviour.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chasing 273, DC were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs in a one-sided affair. Despite his side's defeat, Pant bagged a half-century, smacking 55 runs off 32 balls, clattering four fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs (54) also got a half-century for Delhi. For KKR's bowling department, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets.

Initially, KKR posted 272/7 in 20 overs, which also became the second-highest IPL total in history. Opener Sunil Narine clobbered 85 runs off 39 balls, giving KKR a good platform. Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi slammed 54 off 27 deliveries.

Speaking after the match, Pant said, "We were just all over the place (with the ball), we could have done better, and it is one of those days I feel. As a batting unit, we talked about going hard (after the target) and that's how we approach these games because it is better to be all-out trying to go for the total than not chase it down. It was quite loud (the venue) and couldn't see the timer on the screen (talking about the non-DRS moments) and there was some issue with the screen as well, there are some things you can control and some you cannot control, you just need to go with the flow."

"Time to reflect better as a team, as an individual and come back strong in the next game. I am enjoying each and every day (talking about his fitness and comeback) and cricket has its own ups and downs, and at the same time you can try and give your best as an individual," he further added.