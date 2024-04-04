Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Rishabh Pant climbs to fourth position, David Warner fifth as DC lose to KKR

Orange Cap IPL 2024: Despite failing to take Delhi Capitals past the finishing line against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had a point to prove. The DC captain smacked 55 runs off 25 balls to climb to fourth position in the Orange Cap race with 152 runs. This will be a big statement from Pant, who will be seeking a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(ANI)

Pant was out of action for more than a year after a freak car accident. He is making his comeback in IPL 2024, but it hasn't gone according to plan as DC are ninth in the standings. Virat Kohli occupies top spot in the Orange Cap race, with 203 runs. The RCB star is followed by RR's Riyan Parag (181) in second position and SRH's Heinrich Klaasen (167) in third. Meanwhile, fourth-placed Pant is closely followed by teammate David Warner, who has climbed to fifth with 148 runs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chasing 273, DC were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs, despite half-centuries from Pant and Tristan Stubbs (54). For KKR's bowling department, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets each. Initially, a knock of 85 runs off 39 balls by Sunil Narine saw KKR post 272/7 in 20 overs, Meanwhile, Angkrish RAghuvanshi smacked 54 off 27 deliveries.

Orange Cap history

The Orange Cap is a prestigious award in the competition's history, given to the highest run-scorer in each season. Last year, the Orange Cap was clinched by GT's Shubman Gill, who hammered 890 runs in 17 fixtures. Meanwhile, the inaugural IPL season (2008) saw Shaun Marsh win the Orange Cap with 616 runs. Meanwhile, Aussie legend Matthew Hayden bagged it in 2009 with 572 runs in 12 games.

In 2010, we saw Sachin Tendulkar come out on top with 618 runs, followed by Chris Gayle winning it in 2011, with 608 runs. The West Indies legend retained it in 2012, cementing his place as one of the legends of IPL. In 2013, CSK's Michael Hussey claimed the Orange Cap with 733 runs in 17 fixtures.