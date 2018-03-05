Quinton de Kock’s ‘personal’ comment on David Warner has Australia fuming

The opening Test between South Africa and Australia at Durban on Monday not only ended in a massive 118-run win for the visitors, but it also witnessed a string of controversies with David Warner and Quinton de Kock in spotlight. (SA v AUS scorecard)

Warner’s verbal attack on the South African wicketkeeper-batsman during the tea break on Day Four was caught on a CCTV camera at Kingsmead, Durban, and the Australian vice-captain’s actions were described as ‘not in the spirit of game’ by South African manager Mohammed Moosajee before the International Cricket Council (ICC) had its say.

Australia captain Steven Smith later on came forward in Warner’s defence, putting the blame completely on de Kock for ‘getting personal’ which led to his deputy launching a stunning verbal outburst.

A furious Warner had to be restrained by three of his teammates — Usman Khawaja, Tim Paine and eventually Smith — as several media reports claimed that de Kock made comments on Warner’s wife Candice.

“Quinton got quite personal and provoked an emotional response from Davey. We were certainly very chirpy out on the field as well. As far as I am aware we didn’t get personal toward Quinton. Those things are not on; you can’t be getting into someone’s personal life like that. That’s crossing the line in my opinion,” Smith said post Australia’s win.

But even before the team’s took field on the final day, Cricket South Africa (CSA) sent out a release with their team manager condemning the incident.

“It’s rather unfortunate that the incident took place and certainly not in the spirit of the game. The match referee had spoken to us after the day’s play. We will await any further communication from the ICC around this incident,” Moosajee said.

Regarded as ‘The Reverend’ in the Australian cricket team for having toned down his aggression completely, Warner’s outburst stunned many in the cricket fraternity.

In the CCTV footage, a furious Warner, and later on Paine, were seen exchanging a few words with South African captain Faf du Plessis, who walked into the brawl with a towel wrapped around his waist from the hosts’ dressing room.

Warner himself had given an earful to South African opener Aiden Markram after he ran out AB de Villiers during the hosts’ second innings earlier on Day Four.

Both CSA and Cricket Australia (CA) said they were waiting to hear on the matter from the match officials.

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon was charged with Level 1 offence by the ICC for his ball-drop send-off to AB de Villiers. The Australian spinner later on apologised to the South African batsman, saying he meant no malice.

Australia’s news.com.au reported that the ICC is also set to look into Kagiso Rabada’s send-off to Warner on Day Three.

