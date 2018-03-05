South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5, Durban, full cricket score: AUS win by 118 runs

Australia finished things off early on Day 5 of the opening Test against South Africa in Durban as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Quinton de Kock to beat the Proteas by 118 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the four-matchs series. Chasing 417 to win, South Africa looked set for an improbable victory with Aiden Markram and De Kock in fine fettle. However, Markram was dismissed for 143 and South Africa lost quick wickets towards the end of Day 4 to plunge from 283/5 to 290/9. On resumption of play, De Kock was dismissed on the fourth over of the day as South Africa folded for 298. Catch full cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5 at Durban, here.

