‘Fair to say bowlers are getting hit around the park but…’: Ashwin addresses India's bowling concerns ahead of T20 WC

The Indian bowlers will have a big shoe to fill, when they start the T20 World Cup campaign, with the opener being against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. Team's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is injured and has been ruled out of the competition and there are many others, who have returned to competitive cricket after recovering from their respective injuries.

With the lack of game time, the bowling department has taken a hit and the same was evident in the T20Is against South Africa at home. The lackluster bowling performance saw India conceded over 200 runs on two occasions in the three T20Is. When asked to Ashwin about the same, the spinner justified by comparing the field dimensions of India and Australia.

Addressing a press conference in Australia, where India have already played their first warm-up match, Ashwin said: "Look we can get caught up with what happens in T20 games and in bilateral series back at home.

“It's only fair to say the bowlers are getting hit around the park but we also need to understand the boundaries are very close to the 30-yard circle in India. When we come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger, gives the bowlers a bit of license to work with.”

Ashwin further mentioned that understanding the Australian conditions and taking calculative risks will be a key factor heading into the T20 World Cup.

"It's also very important to understand these conditions, the lengths you have to bowl and be brave enough to take those 50-50 options in these places.

“It's a completely new experience, just start fresh, start the book completely new,” the spinner added.

It will be interesting to see how India adapt to the Australian conditions. Although BCCI is yet to name a replacement for Bumrah, experts feel Mohammed Shami could replace his teammate in India's main squad.

In another good news, the Indian pacers performed exceedingly well in the first warm-up match against Western Australia. Arshdeep Singh scaled 3 wickets while giving away just 6 runs in the 3 overs he bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two wickets and conceded 26 runs.

