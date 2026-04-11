R Ashwin backs Daryl Mitchell in Usman Tariq row: ‘If the pause isn't consistent, then batter has every right’

Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the recent PSL 2026 controversy during Quetta Gladiators' 61-run victory against Rawalpindiz on Friday in Karachi. The controversy was around Daryl Mitchell and Quetta mystery spinner Usman Tariq. The Rawalpindiz batter protested the Pakistan international's trademark pause before his deliveries.

Daryl Michell stepped away from Usman Tariq's delivery multiple times.(X)

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Mitchell was left fuming in the middle overs of the run chase as Tariq approached the crease, followed by his pause. The New Zealand cricketer was annoyed by the pause, stepping away from his stumps and telling the umpire that he wasn't ready to face the ball, pulling out more than once in the over.

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Ramiz Raja, who was the commentator, exclaimed on-air, "Can he withdraw from the action?"

"I think the umpire is going to sort this out.

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{{^usCountry}} "I think Daryl Mitchell has got to be just a way bit better than that," he said. R Ashwin on Usman Tariq vs Daryl Mitchell controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think Daryl Mitchell has got to be just a way bit better than that," he said. R Ashwin on Usman Tariq vs Daryl Mitchell controversy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Weighing in on the incident, Ashwin wrote on X, "Now it’s upto the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains & opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins. Well done Mitchell". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weighing in on the incident, Ashwin wrote on X, "Now it’s upto the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains & opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins. Well done Mitchell". {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to a fan's query, he added, “Mitchell is right So is Tariq The timing of the pause should be timed to see if he delays it ball to ball.”

Mitchell was eventually dismissed for 30 off 32 balls, losing his wicket to Saud Shakeel. Chasing a target of 183 runs, Rawalpindiz were bowled out for 121 in 17.3 overs. Tariq had a good outing, taking two wickets in four overs.

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Initially, Rilee Rossouw's 53 took Quetta to 182/6 in 20 overs. For Rawalpindiz, Ben Sears took three wickets.

Speaking during a PSL segment, Tariq opened up on his exchange with Mitchell. "When Daryl Mitchell stepped back, I asked him what happened. He said, ‘You were taking a pause.’ I replied that I could take a pause a second time, a third time, and even a fourth time. Then it was clarified to him that he cannot do that; Usman’s action is within the laws," he said.

Tariq has faced criticism for his bowling action. Opening up on that, he said, "There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten fully."

"As history shows, whenever spinners are accused of chucking, they go for lab tests, modify their action, and work on the correct degree of flexion. That sometimes confuses spectators. I have undergone two official tests in Pakistan, and my action was cleared. Unlike others, I didn't have to change anything. I am confident because I know I am not throwing."

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