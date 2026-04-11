BCCI gets tempting offer from IPL to launch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; teenager tipped to beat Sachin, make India debut at 15

“It’s rare you get a chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as the youngest debutant for India,” he added.

“What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances,” Dhumal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking note of the youngster's performance, Arun Dhumal, the IPL chairman, stated that Sooryavanshi deserves to become the youngest debutant for India, given his recent performances. It is worth noting that Sachin Tendulkar remains the youngest debutant for India, having made his debut at 16 years and 205 days.

The clamour to get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fast-tracked into the Indian senior men's team continues to grow. And the youngster is doing everything possible to gain the attention of the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. India's next T20I assignment is against Ireland, and it needs to be seen whether the 15-year-old gets a go in the main squad. Sooryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals' opening batter, continues to break the door down, and he took a further step ahead in his journey on Friday by smacking 78 runs off just 26 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes, against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Sooryavanshi became eligible to play for the senior men's team in March 2026, after turning 15. The left-handed batter has scored runs all across the globe for the U19 team, including a 175-run knock in the final against England in the World Cup. However, it's the IPL, where he is hammering the big boys.

The fixture against RCB saw Sooryavanshi smashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, all seasoned players in the IPL. He just faced four deliveries against the Australian quick, scoring 18 runs, with three fours and one six.

In the previous match against the Mumbai Indians, one expected Jasprit Bumrah to get the better of Sooryavanshi, but the truth was far from it. The youngster showed no respect to the world's best bowler, smacking him for a six off the very first delivery he faced against him.

Orange Cap The Rajasthan Royals' opening batter is currently the holder of the Orange Cap, with 200 runs in four matches. He has scored two fifties so far, and both of them came off just 15 balls.

For his performance against RCB, Sooryavanshi was also adjudged as Player of the Match after the Royals chased down the target of 202 with 12 balls to spare and six wickets in hand.