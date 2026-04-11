Virat Kohli’s post-match gesture for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after 15-year-old’s destruction of RCB is icing on the cake

Mayhem, carnage and whatnot. The adjectives are now just falling short to describe Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opening batter is now the holder of the Orange Cap following his 78-run blitz against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. The young batter from Samastipur, Bihar, didn't show any nerves when Rajasthan came out to chase 202, and went about his business just like any other day. Sooryavanshi's blitz helped RR beat RCB by six wickets in Guwahati. (PTI)

One was expecting to see his approach against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, but Sooryavanshi did not alter his game plan as he went after the duo inside the powerplay, and the two senior pros looked short for answers. One expected the 15-year-old to be overawed by the two; rather, it was the opposite.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi keeps it real when asked about taking down Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah: ‘Don’t try extra' Virat Kohli, the RCB talisman, experienced Sooryavanshi's destruction firsthand, and it was no surprise to see the former India captain have words of encouragement for the youngster.

Once the fixture between Rajasthan and RCB got over, Sooryavanshi managed to get an autograph from the King himself. The Indian great signed Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals cap and wrote a small message for the youngster after his blitz against RCB.

“Dear Vaibhav, well done," Kohli wrote for Sooryavanshi.