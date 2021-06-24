Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / R Ashwin ends WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker
cricket

R Ashwin ends WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker

Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle as the leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps to his credit.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:02 PM IST
R Ashwin bowls during the WTC final. (Getty Images)

Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle as the leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps to his credit.

The 34-year-old off-spinner achieved the feat during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which was his 14th Test in this cycle of WTC. His 71st victim was New Zealand opener Devon Conway. Ashwin picked up two wickets each in the first (2/28) and second innings (2/17) in the final.

Also Read | Steve Waugh beats Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith to bag G.O.A.T Test captain of 21st century tag

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand won the first WTC after defeating India by eight wickets. Ashwin ended up with four five-wicket hauls in the WTC with seven for 145 being his best in an innings. He also scored 324 runs with a century to boot.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins with 70 wickets to his name from 14 Tests finished second on the list, while English speedster Stuart Broad finished third on the list with 69 scalps from 17 Tests. Then it was New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who both had 56 wickets each to their names in this cycle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship r ashwin
TRENDING NEWS

South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report

Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply to ‘Bantacruz’ tweet leaves people in splits

Fan’s rapid change in reaction after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal goes viral

Sakshi Dhoni treats fans with a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh in her latest post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP