Steve Waugh beats Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith to bag G.O.A.T Test captain of 21st century tag

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh was chosen as the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) among Test captains of the 21st century through a poll conducted by Star Sports during the ICC World Test Championship Final. Waugh, who captained Australia in 57 Tests and won 41, surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith and his own successor Ricky Ponting for the title.

Meanwhile, South Africa legend Jacques Kallis was chosen as the Greatest all-rounder in Tests since the turn of the millennium. Kallis, who notched up 13,289 runs at an impeccable average of 55.37 and picked 292 wickets, set a high benchmark for all-rounders across the globe. One of the finest players to have graced the cricket field, the Protea left behind players like Ben Stokes, Andrew Flintoff and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show Cricket Live, during the ICC World Test Championship Final, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar chooses Steve Waugh as the Greatest Test captain of the 21st century, “If as leaders, you have the opportunity to actually dictate the way the culture of the team is and the outcomes that the team derives, then, in that case, all of them (nominees) were in quest of excellence. As far as those numbers are concerned, I have opted for Steve Waugh, because winning 15 or 16 Test matches on the trot, is a phenomenal feat. Yes, everybody else has tasted that success. But for me, it has to be Steve Waugh.”

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said it was a simple choice when it came to choosing the best all-rounder of 21st century.

“It’s a very simple take here because he (Jacques Kallis) is just a fabulous player. He was a contender in the GOAT batsman category and then, when you see, in the bowling category, he has more than 200 wickets and then in the slips, like Shane mentioned, to take so many catches and so many match & series-winning performance. I have heard so many stories from Sunny Bhai and all those great players about Garry Sobers. So, in my generation the players who I’ve played against or who I saw – I think he (Jacques Kallis) is equal to Garry Sobers. He is just a phenomenal cricketer,”

“Unbelievable player! He is consistent with the bat; he is the rock of the South African batting line-up. But then to get nearly 300 test wickets, – at the same time bowling a 140KMH – fielding at second slip and getting catches, he is just one of the great cricketers of all time. No doubt! And the winner, as far as I am concerned,” said Shane Bond.

The winners were chosen by an elite 50-member jury, which comprised of legends of the game like Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Scott Styris, Gautam Gambhir among others, renowned sports journalists and coaches. Star Sports also provided the fans with an opportunity to vote for their G.O.A.T.s’ through a Twitter fan poll, that was held between 15th and 17th June 2021. To ensure complete transparency, the broadcaster followed a stringent category-wise selection procedure. All the statistics considered for the nominees are from or after January 1, 2000, only.

Final list of winners

GOAT Batsman: Sachin Tendulkar

GOAT Bowler: Muttiah Muralitharan

GOAT Captain: Steve Waugh

GOAT All-rounder: Jacques Kallis