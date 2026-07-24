R Ashwin fires back at Mayank Yadav critics after his sensational comeback: 'No player plays to get injured'

Mayank Yadav marked his return to international cricket in emphatic fashion with a Player of the Match performance in the first T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare. The tearaway pacer made an instant impact, striking with the very first ball of the match to dismiss Brian Bennett for a duck. Bowling a hard-length delivery that straightened just enough after pitching, Mayank found the outside edge, with the batter caught behind to hand India the perfect start. He continued to trouble the Zimbabwe batters with his raw pace and relentless accuracy, removing Dion Myers inside the powerplay to leave the hosts under early pressure. His spell set the tone for India's dominant display with the ball.

India's Mayank Yadav claimed twi wickets on his comeback to international cricket. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was a memorable comeback for Mayank, who was playing his first international match since October 2024. Once fast-tracked into the Indian team as part of the management's long-term plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the express pacer saw his progress repeatedly halted by persistent injury setbacks over the past two years. His return performance not only showcased the pace and skill that earned him an India call-up but also served as a timely reminder of the impact he can make when fully fit.

Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explains 'A' gesture, Rinku Singh's role in viral celebration after fifty: 'It was for my mom'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised Mayank's resilience after his successful return to international cricket, highlighting the physical and mental challenges of recovering from repeated injuries. The former India spinner urged fans to be patient with the young pacer, saying his talent is too special to be overlooked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised Mayank's resilience after his successful return to international cricket, highlighting the physical and mental challenges of recovering from repeated injuries. The former India spinner urged fans to be patient with the young pacer, saying his talent is too special to be overlooked. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"It is not easy to go through a stress fracture at a young age. We often see and think, why is he always retained? He is always injured. We easily tell this. No player plays to get injured. Injury can be very painful. It is not just physical but also a mental barrier, especially if you are injured twice. It is not easy on the body. If it resurfaces, it plays on your mind. Mayank Yadav has a lot of time and is exceptionally talented. I want him to play more," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin congratulates Shreyas

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ashwin also congratulated India captain Shreyas Iyer on registering his first T20I win as skipper, while praising the young pace attack for making the most of the opportunity against Zimbabwe.

"Congratulations to Shreyas for the first win. He would have been searching for it. There is not a lot to see when you restrict Zimbabwe to 120-odd. Mayank, Prince, and Ashok all got an opportunity," he said.