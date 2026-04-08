R Ashwin flags Gujarat Titans' catch-22 situation with Shahrukh Khan under scanner: ‘They don't have enough resources’

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a close look at Gujarat Titans’ middle-order concerns, pointing out that the side finds itself in a tricky spot with no clear alternative to Shahrukh Khan, who has yet to fully deliver on expectations. GT have persisted with Shahrukh over the past few seasons, trusting him to play the finisher’s role, but the returns haven’t quite matched the faith shown in him.

Shahrukh Khan has been under the scanner with GT losing their first two matches.(PTI)

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In domestic cricket, Shahrukh has built a reputation as a dependable lower-order hitter, known for scoring quick runs towards the end. However, that consistency has been harder to come by in the IPL. Since his debut in 2021, he has played 56 matches, scoring 736 runs at a strike rate of 148.09 - numbers that hint at his ability, but also underline the lack of consistent match-defining contributions.

Ahead of the clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, Ashwin highlighted the team’s middle-order concerns, especially the lack of a reliable backup for Shahrukh. He pointed out that GT are short on Indian batting options, leaving them with limited flexibility, and suggested that bringing in an experienced overseas player could help strengthen the balance.

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{{^usCountry}} "They can consider making a place for Jason Holder. They don't have any replacements for Indian batters. They have Shahrukh Khan, but they don't have any replacement for him. They are in a bit of a catch-22. They don't have enough resources in the middle order. If Jason Holder comes in, they will then get another experienced batter," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They can consider making a place for Jason Holder. They don't have any replacements for Indian batters. They have Shahrukh Khan, but they don't have any replacement for him. They are in a bit of a catch-22. They don't have enough resources in the middle order. If Jason Holder comes in, they will then get another experienced batter," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking further on his preview of Wednesday's clash, Ashwin also weighed in on skipper Axar Patel’s role at Delhi Capitals, praising his value in T20 cricket while pointing out areas where he can become even more effective, especially against left-handers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking further on his preview of Wednesday's clash, Ashwin also weighed in on skipper Axar Patel’s role at Delhi Capitals, praising his value in T20 cricket while pointing out areas where he can become even more effective, especially against left-handers. {{/usCountry}}

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"He has the ability to bowl in the powerplay but he should add some more options against left-handers. He is an exceptional player in white-ball cricket, especially in the T20 format. He is probably the best left-arm spinner in the country. In this format, he is probably the best finger spinner available in the market."

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