'He is one guy who might be very handy': MSK Prasad backs out-of-blue pick to make blockbuster return for Asia Cup

Former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad has opted to throw his weight behind a discarded player who he believes can do wonders for Team India in the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup. While former champions Pakistan have already announced its squad for the showpiece event, India are yet to finalise its team selection for Asia Cup. After fighting for Asia supremacy in the continental tournament, Rohit Sharma and Co. will host the 50-over World Cup in October-November.

MSK Prasad served as the chairman of the BCCI's senior selection committee from 2016 to 2020(AFP-Getty Images)

Prasad, who served as the chairman of BCCI's senior selection committee from 2016 to 2020, wants India to bank on a white-ball wild card in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. According to Prasad, India should pick senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in its squad for the Asia Cup and World Cup. Ashwin, who has been already discarded from India's white-ball squad, last played a One Day International (ODI) against South Africa at Boland Park last year.

ALSO READ: Why Rahul Dravid's 2-hour-long meeting with BCCI secretary ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup is anything but routine: Report

‘Ashwin will definitely be useful because…’

Speaking to Star Sports in the lead-up to the Asia Cup, Prasad opted to cast his vote to Ashwin, who can come in handy on Asian pitches. "I still fancy Ravichandran Ashwin. You are playing in Asian conditions, and I think he is one guy who might be very handy with so many left-handers in the oppositions right now. Australia are filled with left-handers, we have seen that. Ashwin will definitely be useful because he is also in the best state of mind also. He can be handy, especially when you are playing in Sri Lanka and India," Prasad said.

Almost indispensable to the Indian Test team, spin wizard Ashwin is capable of winning games single-handedly for India on home soil. However, Ashwin was overlooked by selectors in the final of the ICC World Test Championship as India wanted to go with a pace-heavy bowling attack against Australia. Ashwin was also snubbed in the away Test series against England.

If Ashwin gets a nod for the upcoming showpiece events, it won't be the first time that the star all-rounder will return as an asset. Ashwin was rewarded for his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the star spinner received a call-up for the 2021 T20 World Cup. Ashwin had last played a T20I in 2017 when the star spinner returned to the squad for the 2021 World Cup.

