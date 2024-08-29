R Ashwin makes fascinating 'don't want any headache' assertion on Rohit Sharma's MI future amid 'auction' speculations

Over the past few months, speculation has grown about the future of some of India's biggest stars in the IPL. With the mega auction likely coming up later this year, the franchises can make some surprise decisions on retentions, and at the centre of this buzz is Rohit Sharma, India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper. There is much debate over whether Rohit will continue his association with the franchise he has been synonymous with for over a decade following a controversial 2024 season that saw him playing under Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai(AFP)

Rohit's legacy in the league is only matched only by MS Dhoni. Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians clinched five IPL titles with the latest coming in 2020, asserting themselves as the most formidable franchise in the league's history. However, handing over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya brought an unexpected twist, leaving fans and experts pondering what comes next for the legendary captain.

The uncertainty surrounding Rohit’s retention by MI makes for a compelling narrative ahead of the 2025 IPL season. His deep-rooted connection with the franchise, combined with his illustrious track record, makes the question of his future all the more significant. However, India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confidently expressed his belief that Rohit will remain with the franchise.

Despite the surprising leadership change, Ashwin is convinced that the experienced opener is not parting ways with the team.

"Even if you think like Rohit, it's not wrong at all. 'I don't want any headache. I have been a captain for India. I have captained Mumbai many times. Even if I am not a captain, I am going to Mumbai happily. If I play for Mumbai, it's super'. I am sure most players are like that. After a stage, money doesn't matter for some of those players. That's the thing," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by ANI.

Rohit in IPL 2024

Rohit had an impressive IPL 2024 season with the bat, scoring 417 runs at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150. He scored a century and fifty, with the best score of 105*. However, MI had a forgettable campaign with the side finishing at the bottom of the table, winning only four of its 14 matches.