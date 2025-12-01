R Ashwin minces no words, expresses fury over Nitish Reddy's exclusion from ODI team: ‘Something wrong in squad’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin minced no words as he questioned the exclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy from the playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. The opening match of the three-game series saw the hosts registering a 17-run win after Virat Kohli's 135-run knock and Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets. The team management opted to go in with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Reddy, which led Ashwin to question the squad picked for the series. Nitish Kumar Reddy didn't play the first ODI against South Africa. (PTI)

Ashwin, who is India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket after Anil Kumble, said Reddy should be a starter, especially when Hardik Pandya is not available. He stated that if Hardik's absence is not good enough for Nitish Reddy to get a game, then there is something wrong with the squad selection.

“If we are not able to find a place for Nitish Kumar Reddy in a team that does not have Hardik Pandya, then there is something wrong in the squad selection, seriously,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Why was he picked? Because the fact that he can give what Hardik can give, and can get better over a period of time. But, if we can’t find a place for Nitish Kumar Reddy in this particular XI, then the squad selection must be properly reviewed,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Nitish Reddy has been a significant talking point over the last two to three months, and his place in the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa, which India lost by a mammoth 408-run margin, was questioned.

Gaikwad at No.4

The opening ODI also saw Ruturaj Gaikwad being tried out at No.4, despite the right-hander having solid credentials at the top of the order. His return to international cricket was far from ideal as he returned with just eight teams, falling to an outstanding diving catch by Dewald Brevis at backward point.

However, Ashwin believes that if Gaikwad has been tried at No.4, then Tilak Varma needs to wait for his opportunities in the middle order. Gaikwad is only being played at the crucial spot because Shreyas Iyer is unavailable due to an injury.

“You gave an opportunity to Ruturaj, so it doesn’t make sense to go to Tilak Varma right now. So, give him a longer run and then decide what your right combination is,” said Ashwin.