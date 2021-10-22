Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / R Ashwin out, Hardik Pandya in: VVS Laxman names his India Playing XI for clash against Pakistan in T20 World Cup
cricket

R Ashwin out, Hardik Pandya in: VVS Laxman names his India Playing XI for clash against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

VVS Laxman showed faith in Team India's batting strength, fielding seven batters and just two seamers for the clash. 
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.(File)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 08:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24, and many former cricketers are dropping their predicted playing XI for the much-anticipated clash.

Former India batter VVS Laxman also joined the bandwagon, and during a show on Star Sports, the former middle-order batter named his XI from the Indian camp for the clash. The ex-cricketer showed faith in Team India's batting strength, fielding seven batters and just two seamers, which can be argued as reasonable considering the lack of pace in the tracks of UAE. 

ALSO READ | 'India can destroy Pakistan like a house of cards'

While Laxman didn't consider R Ashwin in his playing XI, he kept Hardik Pandya, who is doubtful to chip in with the ball.

“They [India] are spoilt for choices. But I will go with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul to open. No. 3 will be Virat Kohli, No. 4 will be Suryakumar Yadav, No. 5 Rishabh Pant, No. 6 Hardik Pandya, No. 7 will be Ravindra Jadeja, No. 8 will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, No. 9 will be Bumrah,” said Laxman.

“No. 10 and No. 11 will be two spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar,” he added.

ALSO READ | ‘They’re at the forefront. Among three best teams of the world': Ex-Pakistan all-rounder's big praise for India

RELATED STORIES

Laxman anticipated a dominant display by the Indian batters and said: "It’s a long tail but I will back the top seven to get the bulk of the runs." 

India are drawn in Pool 2 of the Super 12 group alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. Two more teams from the opening round will be added in this pool. 

After kicking-off their journey against Pakistan on October 24, the Men In Blue will then take on New Zealand in their second clash, which is scheduled to take place on October 31. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup india vs pakistan vvs laxman
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 World Cup: 'India can destroy Pakistan like a house of cards'

'They are a major threat': Hayden names 2 Ind batters Pak should watch out for

Unbeaten Scotland qualify for Super 12s of T20 World Cup with win over Oman

‘They’re at forefront. Among three best teams of the world': Ex-Pak all-rounder
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP