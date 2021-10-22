R Ashwin out, Hardik Pandya in: VVS Laxman names his India Playing XI for clash against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24, and many former cricketers are dropping their predicted playing XI for the much-anticipated clash.

Former India batter VVS Laxman also joined the bandwagon, and during a show on Star Sports, the former middle-order batter named his XI from the Indian camp for the clash. The ex-cricketer showed faith in Team India's batting strength, fielding seven batters and just two seamers, which can be argued as reasonable considering the lack of pace in the tracks of UAE.

While Laxman didn't consider R Ashwin in his playing XI, he kept Hardik Pandya, who is doubtful to chip in with the ball.

“They [India] are spoilt for choices. But I will go with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul to open. No. 3 will be Virat Kohli, No. 4 will be Suryakumar Yadav, No. 5 Rishabh Pant, No. 6 Hardik Pandya, No. 7 will be Ravindra Jadeja, No. 8 will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, No. 9 will be Bumrah,” said Laxman.

“No. 10 and No. 11 will be two spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar,” he added.

Laxman anticipated a dominant display by the Indian batters and said: "It’s a long tail but I will back the top seven to get the bulk of the runs."

India are drawn in Pool 2 of the Super 12 group alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. Two more teams from the opening round will be added in this pool.

After kicking-off their journey against Pakistan on October 24, the Men In Blue will then take on New Zealand in their second clash, which is scheduled to take place on October 31.