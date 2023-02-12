Ashwin's touching note for Rohit after record-breaking show in 1st Test: 'First 5-wicket haul with you as my captain'

Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round show in the first Test against Australia played an integral role in India getting a comprehensive victory and taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs and Ashwin recorded figures of 3/42 and 5/37 while scoring a crucial 23 off 62 balls as a nightwatchman with captain Rohit Sharma at the other end.

Ashwin had become the second Indian and the second fastest overall to have reached 450 Test wickets in the first innings after Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralitharan respectively in the first innings. He also shared a 42-run stand with Rohit Sharma that piled frustration for the Australians on the second day. While Rohit was made skipper last year, this is only the third match he has played since then. Ashwin appreciated the role that Rohit played in his performance.

"This is my first five-wicket haul with you as my captain. It’s been a pleasure actually. I have had a lot of meaningful conversations, I have enjoyed having those discussions in the middle. I look forward to contributing more for you as a player both as a bowler and a batter," he told Rohit in a video interview on bcci.tv.

Ashwin said that Rohit's century was crucial to India taking an advantage in the match. Rohit scored a masterful 120 off 212 balls which held the innings together while India lost wickets at the other end. An 88-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel after Rohit fell then knocked the wind out of Australia's sails.

“Knowing that I am the second Indian was simple but I didn't know I am the second fastest after Murali. I saw it later on the TV screens. I thought your hundred was really special on this wicket. The game was really balance, we had to get ahead,” he said.

