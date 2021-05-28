R Ashwin's tweet after Suryakumar Yadav follows him on Twitter leaves fans in splits

When Ravichandran Ashwin is not foxing the batsmen with his crafty off-spin bowling or frustrating the opposition with his handy contributions with the bat, he is either busy with his family or spending time on social media, at least that’s what his Twitter handle and YouTube channel suggests.

Known for never shying away from making his point loud and clear, Ashwin has a cheeky side too, which came to the fore on Friday when his tweet regarding talented India batsman Suryakumar Yadav left fans in splits.

Suryakumar, who recently made his debut for India in the T20 series, followed Ashwin on Twitter and the India off-spinner decided to share the news with his followers by putting up a screenshot of the notification.

“SKY is the limit,” Ashwin captioned the photo. Suryakumar Yadav is popularly known as ‘SKY’ in close circuits.

SKY is the limit😂😂🤩 pic.twitter.com/N4I2QoPaXk — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 28, 2021





However, not everything Ashwin tweeted on Friday was light-hearted. The off-spinner made no attempts to hide his feelings about free hits being awarded to the batsmen when a bowler bowls a no-ball, while there is nothing to penalise the batsmen when the back-up too far even before the bowler has released the ball.

Ashwin was actually replying to former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar’s column in Hindustan Times, in which the former right-hander had suggested rule tweaks to bring balance back in the game.

“Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. Let’s add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non-strikers end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowlers analysis and total,” Ashwin wrote.

“Remember: “you are supposed to leave the crease only after the ball leaves the hand,” Ashwin continued.

Remember: “you are supposed to leave the crease only after the ball leaves the hand” — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 28, 2021





The 32-year-old off-spinner received a supporter in former India batsman Deep Dasgupta, who said, “Couldn't agree more. Alternately, a 'free- ball' would be a dot ball but if a wicket falls, that stands.”

Ashwin replied Dasgupta, suggesting that parity needs to be restored between bat and ball.

"The judgement can be discussed!! But the intent to restore parity must be there. I love the intent from you," wrote Ashwin.