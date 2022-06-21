R Ashwin to join Team India in England ahead of warm-up fixture on June 24 - Report

There's some good news for the Indian cricket fans as veteran spinner R Ashwin, who had missed the flight to UK last week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, will arrive in the country in the next couple of days. As reported by Cricbuzz, the carrom-ball specialist is expected to join the rest of the members of the Indian team ahead of the warm-up fixture, which will be played on June 24.

India are scheduled to play a Test in Edgbaston, which will decide the outcome of the five-match series, which got suspended midway after a Covid-19 outburst in the Indian camp. The visitors currently have a 2-1 lead.

As per the report, sources in BCCI and the management in UK confirmed the development and is expected to fly in the next 24 hours.

The report also mentioned that Jayant Yadav was being considered as a standby in place of Ashwin, had the 35-year-old spinner not recovered completely.

Ashwin has had immense success in the traditional format of the game and currently stands second in the list of highest wicket-takers in this format. He has 442 wickets from 86 Tests.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have also joined the rest of the squad. The three were engaged in the T20I series against South Africa and reached Leicester. BCCI also shared photos of Rahul Dravid talking with the team.

The BCCI are yet to name a replacement for KL Rahul, who missed out the T20Is against Proteas and will now sit out of the Tests due to a groin injury. The Karnataka cricketer was named the vice-captain for the upcoming series where India are scheduled to play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs apart from the Test.

