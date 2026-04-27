Raghuvanshi, KKR fume after rare obstruction dismissal

Lucknow: The ongoing IPL witnessed a rare and controversial moment on Sunday when three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) rising talent Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here. The decision not only left KKR in early trouble but also the batter and the coaching staff fuming.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Angkrish Raghuvanshi dives to reach the crease against Lucknow Super Giants. (PTI)

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The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, out for nine, became only the fourth Indian player in IPL history to be at the receiving end of this rare dismissal. Visibly agitated, Raghuvanshi pleaded his case with on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Vinod Seshadri, but the decision stood after third umpire Rohit Pandit reviewed the incident.

It unfolded on the final ball of the fifth over from LSG’s Prince Yadav. Raghuvanshi nudged the ball towards mid-on and dashed for a single, only to be sent back by non-striker Cameron Green. As he turned, Raghuvanshi strayed into the pitch’s ‘danger zone’, and the throw from Mohammed Shami struck his body as he was diving desperately to get into the crease.

LSG appealed, and Pandit upheld it, sending KKR reeling at 27/3 after five overs.

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{{^usCountry}} The KKR camp wore a frustrated look, and head coach Abhishek Nayar remonstrated with the fourth umpire near the dugout. Raghuvanshi flung his helmet in dismay while walking back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The KKR camp wore a frustrated look, and head coach Abhishek Nayar remonstrated with the fourth umpire near the dugout. Raghuvanshi flung his helmet in dismay while walking back. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The mode of dismissal is rare but not unprecedented in the IPL. Yusuf Pathan was the first, playing for KKR against Pune Warriors India in 2013. He was given out for kicking the ball away while pushing for a quick single after blocking a yorker from Wayne Parnell, who also collided with Pathan. Amit Mishra became the second, in the 2019 IPL’s Eliminator (Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), when he was hit by Khaleel Ahmed’s throw mid-pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mode of dismissal is rare but not unprecedented in the IPL. Yusuf Pathan was the first, playing for KKR against Pune Warriors India in 2013. He was given out for kicking the ball away while pushing for a quick single after blocking a yorker from Wayne Parnell, who also collided with Pathan. Amit Mishra became the second, in the 2019 IPL’s Eliminator (Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), when he was hit by Khaleel Ahmed’s throw mid-pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most recently, Ravindra Jadeja met the same end for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2024, while intercepting Sanju Samson’s throw during an attempt to complete the second run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most recently, Ravindra Jadeja met the same end for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2024, while intercepting Sanju Samson’s throw during an attempt to complete the second run. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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