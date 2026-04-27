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Raghuvanshi, KKR fume after rare obstruction dismissal

The young batter became only the fourth Indian player in IPL history to be given out obstructing the field

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:04 am IST
By Sharad Deep
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Lucknow: The ongoing IPL witnessed a rare and controversial moment on Sunday when three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) rising talent Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here. The decision not only left KKR in early trouble but also the batter and the coaching staff fuming.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Angkrish Raghuvanshi dives to reach the crease against Lucknow Super Giants. (PTI)

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, out for nine, became only the fourth Indian player in IPL history to be at the receiving end of this rare dismissal. Visibly agitated, Raghuvanshi pleaded his case with on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Vinod Seshadri, but the decision stood after third umpire Rohit Pandit reviewed the incident.

It unfolded on the final ball of the fifth over from LSG’s Prince Yadav. Raghuvanshi nudged the ball towards mid-on and dashed for a single, only to be sent back by non-striker Cameron Green. As he turned, Raghuvanshi strayed into the pitch’s ‘danger zone’, and the throw from Mohammed Shami struck his body as he was diving desperately to get into the crease.

LSG appealed, and Pandit upheld it, sending KKR reeling at 27/3 after five overs.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharad Deep

Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

ipl lucknow super giants kolkata knight riders Angkrish Raghuvanshi
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