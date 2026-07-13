Rahul Dravid emerges as shock contender for England Test coach after Brendon McCullum's sacking: Report

India batting great Rahul Dravid has emerged as a surprise contender to become England's next Test coach following Brendon McCullum's sacking after a disappointing run in the longest format, which culminated in last month's 2-1 home series defeat to New Zealand.

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid during the trophy unveiling ceremony for Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2026 (Season 5), in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 11 (PTI)

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According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Dravid features on a shortlist of candidates being considered by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to succeed McCullum. The list also includes former England coach Andy Flower and ex-England spinner Richard Dawson.

McCullum's four-year stint as England's Test coach came to an end after the New Zealand series, with the ECB deciding "the time is right to make a change" ahead of next year's Ashes. The former New Zealand captain will, however, continue as England's white-ball coach.

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{{^usCountry}} During his tenure, McCullum oversaw 49 Tests, winning 27 and losing 20. England enjoyed greater success at home, winning 18 of 28 matches, but struggled overseas with just nine victories in 21 Tests, including series defeats in India (2023-24) and Pakistan (2024-25). 'Dravid has no desire' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his tenure, McCullum oversaw 49 Tests, winning 27 and losing 20. England enjoyed greater success at home, winning 18 of 28 matches, but struggled overseas with just nine victories in 21 Tests, including series defeats in India (2023-24) and Pakistan (2024-25). 'Dravid has no desire' {{/usCountry}}

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The 53-year-old, who guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, has reportedly emerged as a candidate because of his meticulous coaching style and deep understanding of the red-ball game. However, the report added that Dravid has "no desire" to return to full-time coaching.

"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," the report said.

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Flower remains one of the leading contenders, having enjoyed a highly successful spell as England coach that included three Ashes series victories and the team's rise to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings. He has also built an impressive franchise coaching résumé, most recently guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles.

Dawson, currently Glamorgan's head coach, is also viewed as a serious candidate after earning praise for his tactical acumen and coaching success in county cricket.

The report added that several other high-profile names are under consideration, including Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former Australia coach Justin Langer.