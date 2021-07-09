'Rahul Dravid has the opportunity to create future champions of Indian cricket': VVS Laxman ahead of Sri Lanka series

Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels the legendary Rahul Dravid, as the head coach of a young Indian side in Sri Lanka, will have the opportunity to find and nurture 'future champions' of Indian cricket. Dravid was named coach of the Shikhar Dhawan-led India limited-overs sides for the Sri Lanka tour as regular captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are in England preparing for the five-match Test series against the hosts. This is the first time two different Indian teams will play in two different parts of the world at almost the same time.

"I think it is an opportunity for him to create the future champions for Indian cricket," Laxman said in Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

Laxman said there will be no added pressure on Dravid as his contribution to Indian cricket first as a player and then as coach of the junior teams – India A and India U19 – has been phenomenal.

"I don't think there is any pressure. This is an opportunity for Rahul Dravid to prove himself as a coach. We all know his contribution towards Indian cricket, both as a player and as someone, who has been instrumental in creating the (Team India's) bench strength - both as India A coach and as the Director of the National Cricket Academy," Laxman said.

Laxman, who has had some of the most iconic partnerships with Dravid during his playing days, pointed out that it is not necessary that all the young cricketers – the Indian side in Sri Lanka has six uncapped cricketers – will get an opportunity to play but just spending time with Dravid will keep them in good headspace.

"It's not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this tournament. But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences – which he has already done with a lot of these players in the squad – will enhance their future and their growth as Indian cricketers," Laxman added.

The Indian side has played two intra-squad practice games to prepare for the ODI series which begins on July 13. This series will be an important one for the likes of Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Yuzvendra Chahal – all of whom have a chance of making it to the T20 World Cup squad.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka, which will be their last white-ball fixtures before the T20 World Cup in October-November.