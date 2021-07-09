'They both will be quite a dynamic duo': Yuvraj Singh names players who can repeat his match-winning laurels for India

The void left in the Indian team after Yuvraj Singh's retirement can still be felt in the Indian team. The dynamic left-handed batsman, who was one of the team's biggest match-winners with both bat and ball, was a constant No. 4 batsman for India for years. And ever since he vacated the position, India are yet to find a permanent solution to the batting slot. From Ambati Rayudu to Shreyas Iyer to Rishabh Pant, all have been tried but India's search for a solid No. 4 batsmen in ODIs and T20Is continues.

Yuvraj, with 8609 runs is eight on the list of leading ODI run-getters for India. He was part of India's World Cup wins in 2007 and in 2011 and played a crucial part in India lifting the trophies. Besides, his knack of breaking partnerships almost every time the team needed him to made him an asset with the ball as well. Starting his career under Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj peaked playing under Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni, before playing his final India match under Virat Kohli – in June of 2017.

In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Yuvraj spoke on a few topics. The former all-rounder was asked to name a player from the current set-up, whom he believes could be the 'next Yuvraj Singh ' of Indian cricket. However, instead of taking one name, Yuvraj picked three Indian cricketers, who he feels have what it takes to become a match-winner as big and effective as him.

"I probably don't see any left-hander right now in the middle. Overall, we have got some good hitters in the middle. We have got Rishabh. We have got Hardik. I think Rishabh and Hardik together as they play more one-day and T20 together, they both will be quite a dynamic duo, batting together. You have Ravindra Jadeja coming in. So, these three guys can change the course of the game anytime. Jadeja has improved by leaps and bounds in one-day cricket and T20 cricket," Yuvraj said.

"The left-right combination is always dangerous, as I and MS Dhoni were. So, I am looking forward to seeing Rishabh, Hardik, and Jadeja bat at the 5,6, and 7 slots."

Rishabh Pant's stocks have risen rapidly in the last few months with the young wicket-keeper batsman playing some magnificent knocks across formats. As has Ravindra Jadeja's, who recently became the No.1-ranked all-rounder in Tests, to go with the fact that he's the best fielder in world cricket right now. Lastly, Hardik Pandya has been a little scratchy since his return to the Indian team, but the all-rounder has shown terrific big-hitting abilities with the bat, as he won a close match in Australia last year and against England at home not too long ago.